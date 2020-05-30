One ticket to Michael Jordan’s 1984 NBA debut game with the Chicago Bulls It has been sold for almost $ 25,000 – more than 22,500 euros -, a record for such a ticket.

05/30/2020

Act at 16:54

CEST

Sport.es

The bid of the auction house Huggins & Scott, which ended Friday morning, attracted 62 offers and closed at $ 24,907.50. “Jordan’s stuff right now is at the top. It’s crazy,” said Mark Townsend, owner of TicketsFromThePast.com, based in Columbia, Maryland.

The ticket, one of 11 rated by the PSA Authentication Service, was from the Bulls season opener against Washington Bullets on October 26, 1984., In Chicago. Jordan had 16 points, six rebounds, seven assists, two steals and four blocks in the Bulls’ 109-93 victory over 13,913 fans.

Season ticket

In August 2018, Heritage Auction set a record $ 33,600 for a season ticket for Jordan’s debut, which is more difficult to obtain than a ticket issued at the box office like the one sold on Friday. Last year, another season ticket was awarded for $ 28,800 through Goldin Auctions.

Townsend said he was surprised that Friday’s ticket sold at such a high price with a rating of 2 on a scale of 10. “It’s on the bottom scale. Two is just good. It could have folds, it could have a basic hole maybe,” Townsend explained.

Jordan’s memories have been triggered before, during and after the broadcast of ‘The Last Dance’, the ESPN documentary on the dominance of the Bulls in the 1990s. “I just saw his 1994 debut in Major League Baseball on eBay – entry from when Jordan played with the White Sox – and they’re asking for $ 19,999, “Townsend said.

.