They pay 23 million to accompany Jeff Bezos into space

The CEO of Amazon and creator of the aerospace company Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos, already has a companion for the first space trip of his company. We know that in addition to him and his brother, a third person you will try in your own flesh what it is like to see the curvature of the Earth and feel weightlessness. Yet the name has not been revealed of the person who has won the auction, although we will probably know in the next few days. However, we do know how much this trip has cost which will most likely be more than most people could afford.

And how much has it cost exactly? After several days of online auction (and not live), on Saturday, June 12, it was time to finish selling the ticket by continuing the auction as streaming. Unfortunately, it was never an option for all budgets; but the price confirms it: a seat on the Blue Origin flight with the Bezos has cost 28 million dollars (about 23 million euros).

The seat on the first Blue Origin flight for the companion of the Bezos brothers has cost 28 million dollars (23 million euros)

Yet there is no official price for Blue Origin flights. And this auction is not going to set prices. However, we do know what other companies, including NASA itself, are asking of people who want to do space tourism using their ships and facilities. For example, the company Virgin Galactic charges about $ 250,000 for a similar flight offered by Bezos and Blue Origin. On the other hand, SpaceX offers longer space flights, as it will on its first fully civilian mission, Inspiration4. But it has not revealed its prices, for the moment.

This will be the Blue Origin flight

The flight will take place on next july 20 in a reusable New Shepard rocket. If all goes according to plan, the Bezos brothers and the mysterious companion will rise up to 100 kilometers above sea level. The capsule will detach and allow passengers a few minutes to contemplate the curvature of the earth and feel weightless. Afterwards, the capsule and the rocket will land in different places. And then all three passengers will officially be the first space tourists to travel with Blue Origin.

In the following video you can relive the auction that took place live last Saturday, June 12.

