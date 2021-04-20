“They passed us by in the second half”

04/20/2021 at 9:58 PM CEST

Real Madrid coach Pablo Laso, recognized as just the defeat suffered against Anadolu Efes (90-63) in a match that broke at the start of the second half, to find no answer for the white set.

“Efes is to be congratulated on the victory & rdquor ;, said Laso. “They really passed us by in the second half. We got off to a very solid start, although we missed some easy shots that would have given us an advantage on the scoreboard, playing pretty well & rdquor ;, he said.

“At half-time I had the feeling that the team was playing pretty solid and we were in the game & rdquor ;, he commented.

Debacle after the break

“But if you can’t maintain that level, and stay focused for 40 minutes, then what Efes did to us happens. They managed to open an advantage on the scoreboard and played with a lot withdeposit after achieving a comfortable result, so we must congratulate them, because the match was decided like this & rdquor ;, he commented. “Now we can only start thinking about the second & rdquor ;, he finished.

For his part, Anadolu coach, Ergin Ataman, acknowledged that the differences came in the second half, “when we started to score some shots, that gave us confidence to open the differences & rdquor ;, said the Turk.

“Obviously this is a play-off game, and it doesn’t matter if you win by one point or 27. It’s just a win to nil, and we need to prepare for the second game & rdquor ;, he concluded.