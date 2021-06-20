They paint murals in subway line 2 entrances. This is how they look!

MEXICO CITY.- Walls of the entrances to stations on Line 2 of the Metro were decorated with murals.

These are works by young people who participate in the recovery of public space with artistic interventions, reported the Ministry of Culture.

The 25 artists work in the programs Senderos Seguros, Camina Libre Camina Segura and Barrio Adentro.

They have already painted 53 murals with a gender perspective in Metro stations, but also in buildings in the Historic Center and other spaces.

By the end of 2021, it is estimated that 132 spaces will be recovered.

In particular, the murals of the Xola and Nativitas stations, located in Calzada de Tlalpan, a road that presents prostitution, seek the visibility of the female figure as something non-sexualized, the agency indicated.

