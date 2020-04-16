Bad Bunny.

Puerto Rican urban singer Bad bunny He warned his fellow citizens not to settle for the 1,200 dollars that some will receive as an incentive from the United States Federal Government Due to the pandemic crisis of the new coronavirus: “They owe you more than that”wrote the singer.

In this way, the musician referred to the scandal unleashed on the island after revealing the failed purchase of a million rapid tests of the new coronavirus from a construction company, allegedly linked to the ruler. New Progressive Party (PNP).

The coordinator of the Government’s medical working group against COVID-19 and rector of the campus of Medical Sciences of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), Segundo Rodríguez, requested his own will to appear at the public hearings held before the House of Representatives Health Commission from the island to give his version of the acquisition.

In yesterday’s hearings, some employees of the Health Department they pointed to Rodriguez as one of the people who gave the green light to the acquisition.

Today the Health Secretary of the island, Lorenzo Gonzalez, noted that from now on purchases will be made directly from manufacturers and there will be no intermediaries.

“People are content with 1,200 while the government steals millions”, wrote Bad bunny in a first tweet.

He later wrote: “Think a little bit, okay? Of course, it is content with 1,200, but do not forget that they steal more than that. Don’t settle and just keep thanking (US President Donald) Trump or the government. It exploits 1,200, but in *****, because they owe you more than that ”.

In addition, he said that social networks exist “Just to prove that the human race has never gotten along”.

Subsequently, a user answered “Well send me $ 10,000”, to which he answered affirmatively with the phrase “Give him my rooster, surely yes, give me your account number”.

just think a little bit yes? CLAROOO THAT IS CONTENT WITH 1,200 !!! BUT DO NOT FORGET THAT THEY STOLE YOU MORE THAN THAT !!! DO NOT CONFORM AND STAY THANKING YOU THANKS TO TRUMP OR THE GOVERNMENT !! EXPLOIT THE 1,200 BUT ENCABRONAO !!! BECAUSE THEY OWE YOU MORE THAN THAT !!! https://t.co/ncX0sykdDZ – 👁 (@sanbenito) April 15, 2020

Bad bunny, Resident, ILe, Ricky Martin, Tommy Torres, Nicky Jam, Daddy Yankee and Kany Garcia, among many other singers, led some of the protests that in the summer of 2019 contributed to the resignation of the former governor of the island Ricardo Rosselló.

The mandate of Rosselló He staggered with the publication of the content of a chat in which, along with some of his advisers, messages were offered with homophobic, racist and anti-party messages of all tendencies and some minorities.

