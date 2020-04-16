The federal judge of Esquel Guido Otranto ordered that they be carried out Two legal proceedings: one at the headquarters of the National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) and the other at the Baires Fly company. The procedures were ordered in the case under investigation. if Marcelo Tinelli violated the provisions in force during the mandatory quarantine to get a suitcase carried by plane to the Patagonian city where isolation by the coronavirus pandemic passes.

As confirmed Infobae In judicial sources, Otranto signed two presentation orders for both ANAC and the air taxi company that brought the suitcase to Esquel to deliver the documentation related to the flight.

The filing order is a judicial process that can be explained as an instance prior to a search. This implies that the judge requests documentation from the agency or the company and must be provided without the need for the security forces to requisition the offices.

The case began after an air taxi arrived last Friday at the Brigadier General Antonio Parodi Skeleton International Airport with a suitcase that was removed by a Tinelli employee. That motivated the airport chief, Luis Alberto Cavero. make the corresponding complaint to the authorities of the Airport Security Police (PSA).

The case was framed in one of the penal figures that apply to those who violate the quarantine restrictions as established by the decrees of necessity and urgency signed by President Alberto Fernández to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In the investigation into Tinelli’s suitcase, Article 205 of the Penal Code is applied, which establishes that: “Anyone who violates the measures adopted by the competent authorities to prevent the introduction or spread of An epidemy”.

The warrant sent by Otranto fell to the Federal Court 12 of the Capital, which is on duty with the security forces. That court is in charge of Rodolfo Canicoba Corral who, after hearing the prosecutor Guillermo Marijuán, ordered that the two procedures be carried out. The filing orders were entrusted to the Federal Crime Division of the Federal Police.

As confirmed Infobae Through judicial sources, Otranto asked ANAC for proof of authorization of the Baires Fly company flight; if the flight was contemplated in any of the current regulatory exceptions, and in the event that it were, all the evidences that prove it.

The other presentation order addressed to Baires Fly asked for all the information regarding the rental of the air taxi: who hired it, for what purpose, and the complete list of the crew and passengers.

When the landing of the flight at the Patagonian airport was known, Tinelli said: “We all we did was follow medical treatment. We didn’t have the medicines, we asked them to Buenos Aires and we paid an air taxi to Esquel ”. He explained that they were medicines for him and for one of his daughters, Candelaria, who is quarantined at the family stay in Esquel. Without revealing details about the health treatments, Tinelli clarified that he needs a medication that he searched for three times in Esquel and failed. “It is normal. I have it and I cannot get the medication here. And Cande continues a health treatment that he has had for years. It is something private,” he had said when asked why. “It is a transfer of medicine to an authorized city. I can show the papers of the air taxi company that contains ‘transfer of medicines for passengers in the city of Esquel’. Nothing more, ”said the businessman consulted about it by Luis Novaresio on La Red radio.

Luis Grande, owner of Baires Fly, the company that carried out the flight that is under judicial investigation, made similar statements. One of the main businessmen in the air taxi sector supported what Tinelli had argued: he said that the television businessman asked him to process before the ANAC a permit for the plane to take medication to Esquel. He also assured that the mistake was to classify it as a “humanitarian flight” when the permit was processed with ANAC.

The court case – one of the hundreds opened for violation of quarantine – is in the initial stage. The documentation requested by warrant may explain whether the requirements to authorize the flight were met, since air activity is restricted and limited to health issues due to the coronavirus pandemic.