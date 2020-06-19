GUATEMALA CITY (AP) – A judge ordered Thursday to release indigenous journalist Francisco Choc Xum after determining that there was insufficient evidence against him, after the Guatemalan police detained him a week ago on the charge of illegal possession of ammunition. .

Choc, of the Quiche ethnic group, was heard by a judge from the department of Chimaltenango.

His lawyer Christian Otzín told reporters that the magistrate resolved a lack of merit, which “means that Francisco did not commit any crime that the prosecution was allegedly charging him with. Francisco is innocent ”.

The defender said that journalistic work is a risk in Guatemala, and this « triples » in a pandemic like the coronavirus that affects the country.

On May 30, the government ordered a state of siege in three communities in the department of Sololá to control an old land conflict between the communities of Nahualá and Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán that has left dead and wounded.

Choc, who is a journalist for the local newscast NimTV, was reporting from Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán when a group of people arrested him, since he is originally from Nahualá.

According to the reporter’s defenders, the reporter was detained for several hours, beaten, and then rescued by the police, who later detained him by searching his backpack and finding the ammunition.

Otzín told the AP that Choc had no control over his backpack and that those who held him would have placed the ammunition inside him, so his arrest was a set-up.