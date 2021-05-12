They operate on Saunders of the eye after the multiple fractures suffered by the blows of Canelo Álvarez

Billy Joe Saunders notably beaten. Photo: Reuters

The 31-year-old British fighter, Billy Joe Saunders, had to undergo surgery after the power of the blows suffered last Saturday against Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez that generated multiple fractures in the cheekbone and orbital of the right eye. His coach announced that the boxer could withdraw from the activity due to the severity of the injury. According to ESPN, the boxer was immediately admitted to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas.

While Saunders said the surgery “went well” and expressed his desire to return to the ring, his coach Jamie Moore raised extreme concern about his mentee’s injuries. “It’s the kind of situation where you can think about whether or not it’s worth risking your health for a long-term goal, but I don’t think it will continue after how far you’ve gone”he told IFL TV in a note.

“You could see the damage right away, the eye just didn’t look normal.”added the coach recalling the moment lived.

The BoxingWorldUk account published a photo and expressed on its twitter: «Surgery on the orbital bone, quadripod fracture is nothing to joke about. Get well soon Billy Joe Saunders.

As he begins what will surely be an extensive recovery, the statistics of the former British world champion indicate that he has 30 victories (14 KOs) and signed the first loss of his professional path that began in 2009 against Álvarez.