Barranquilla, Colombia.- Family and friends of a deceased by COVID-19 in the Colombian department of Atlántico opened the coffin in the cemetery to touch the body and say goodbye to him, in a flagrant violation of sanitary regulations that has caused fright in the country.

The events occurred in Malambo, a municipality in the Barranquilla metropolitan area, precisely the region where the coronavirus has spread the most in recent weeks, with a high number of infections and daily deaths.

A video that has gone viral shows how moments before burying the corpse of a 56-year-old man who died last Saturday from COVID-19, some companions expressed their desire to see him, after which those who carried the coffin decided open it.

The rugged scene shows how mourners, with no protection other than the mask in some cases, fully uncovered the coffin and then opened the white biosafety bag where the corpse was, even with elements with which it was intubated, and proceeded to touch it.

In the midst of the riot that formed around the coffin, some warned of the biological risk they were running, at which one of the assistants shouted: “He who is afraid will leave.”

At the end, a woman opened a bottle, apparently of antiseptic gel, for some of those present to spread on their hands.

HIGH RISK OF CONTAGIOUS

Malambo’s Health Secretary, Dariluz Castaño Púa, told Efe that with these people, sanitary actions will be taken with the respective epidemiological fence and legal actions in order to determine their responsibility in case of virus spread.

According to figures from the National Institute of Health (INS) in Malambo, which has a population of 120,000 inhabitants, there are 929 infections and 53 deaths from COVID-19, a situation similar to that which occurs in Barranquilla and the other municipalities in its metropolitan area: Galapa, Soledad and Puerto Colombia.

Malambo is the eighth municipality in Colombia with the highest number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants and the fourth in the proportion of deaths.

The Atlántico department is the second focus of coronavirus in Colombia, with 16,229 infected, surpassed only by Bogotá, and the first in deaths, with 682.

Castaño also expressed his concern about the infections among motorcycle taxi drivers (transporters of people on motorcycles) in Malambo, since of the 105 tested, 35 tested positive for COVID-19.

“We carried out the protocols and offered them to go to shelters in order to isolate them and prevent them from spreading. They replied that they will isolate themselves in their homes and as authorities, the only thing we can do is communicate with them permanently to see how they evolve, but not We can give assurances that they are complying, “acknowledged the official.