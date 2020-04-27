The actress Sandra Echeverría He exploded against a media outlet for publishing false information related to his health.

Through Instagram stories, the also singer shared a screenshot showing the video from a YouTube channel where it was implied that he has cancer.

“Here is proof of how the media manipulates information to their advantage to sell. The title says he gave me cancer, no one has cancer. It’s a total lie to get attention, unsubscribe from media like this where they only sell lies, ”Echeverría asked his followers.

And it is that for months the health of the actress has been the subject of comments and she herself has opened up about the difficulties she has faced.

Through the same social network, Echeverría revealed that the last months in his life have been of constant medical treatment to get rid of a bacteria that was detected in the small intestine.

The actress had severe stomach pains and only after several medical examinations was carried out was the origin of the condition discovered.

“I caught a bacteria in the small intestine called sibo and it took us a long time to find what we had. We did the exams, they put me on diets, treatments, antibiotics, and they couldn’t find it, they finally gave me a breath test, with which they could discover that I had this bacteria in the intestine, ”he explained to the Ventaneando program last week.

“It has been a long treatment, the sibo is not removed so quickly; It is with antibiotics, a very rigorous diet, of many things that take away from me like gluten, dairy. And right now I’m 93 or 95% because there are still things that inflame me, but I’m almost at my weight. I got sick because everything was wrong with me, “he added.

On The clone and against lies

In addition to her message against the media that lied, Sandra shared on Instagram stories a couple of texts to inform people that her famous soap opera The clone (who starred opposite Mauricio Ochmann) can be found on Netflix or can be ordered through Amazon.

And precisely regarding Mauricio Ochmann fue that Sandra responded during the last few weeks to another media outlet.

It turns out that after working on El Clon the actors have maintained a friendship, but after Ochmann’s recent breakup with Aislinn Derbez, Echeverría’s name began to be linked.

The actress was said to have been involved in the estrangement, but she undertook to reject him.

Specifically responded to the publication of the site Suelta la Sopa.

The aforementioned program published on Twitter: “Sandra Echeverría is involved in the scandal, after photos with Mauricio Ochmann unleashed suspicions that she broke Aislinn Derbez’s marriage.”

“You guys are rubbish. They make up stupid gossip just to try to sell. Nor do they sell anymore. I have all the love and respect for Ais and Mau and I am immensely happy with my husband, whom I love deeply. That photo is from a movie that we will release this year, “he wrote.

Last January, the actress uploaded a bikini photo to her Instagram account to respond to those who have criticized her for her weight loss.

“I am not perfect, but I celebrate my health, my body in my different stages. That I believe in the miracle of life and in accepting ourselves as we are. Today I understand that those people who point and judge are people who live in a place of non-acceptance and who feel better about doing so. Hopefully for them to learn to love each other more. Let’s celebrate women in all their forms. Because each shape and figure makes us authentic ”.