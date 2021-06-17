in World

They offered regularization classes and sexually abused students

MEXICO CITY. Elements of the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City arrested a couple accused of sexual abuse in the Xochimilco mayor’s office.

According to the reports, the subjects offered regularization classes and sexually assaulted the students.

Investigative Police agents searched a building where they apprehended a man and a woman accused of abusing and filming the students.

Cameras, condoms, among other objects were found at the home that will be reviewed.

While the couple was transferred to the corresponding Public Ministry agency, where their legal situation will be determined.

With information from Carlos Jiménez

Do you need to carry out any procedure? Check the requirements and their cost

* In the following link you will find the latest news

** mca **

Gianluca Vacchi: 10 moments with his daughter that will melt your heart

The Tamagotchi is back, now in smartwatch form