They offered regularization classes and sexually abused students

MEXICO CITY. Elements of the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City arrested a couple accused of sexual abuse in the Xochimilco mayor’s office.

According to the reports, the subjects offered regularization classes and sexually assaulted the students.

Investigative Police agents searched a building where they apprehended a man and a woman accused of abusing and filming the students.

Cameras, condoms, among other objects were found at the home that will be reviewed.

While the couple was transferred to the corresponding Public Ministry agency, where their legal situation will be determined.

With information from Carlos Jiménez

