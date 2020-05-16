Daria Klishina, Russian athlete who became runner-up in the world long jump in 2017, has revealed a very unpleasant situation that affected her about six months ago. The athlete has spoken in an interview for a medium in her country (Sports.ru), acknowledging that she was offered to be a luxury prostitute in exchange for 200,000 euros a month.

«They offered me to be an escort. The message came from an unknown person in the United States, in a direct message. It was several months ago, maximum half a year. I did not expect something like this, “says the long jumper, who explains that the contact occurred through social networks: The sum was large, very large. They were 200,000 euros per month. Then I thought: ‘Do I really see myself as a woman who would agree to something like that?

The Russian athlete did not believe what was happening. His indignation was such that instead of ignoring those people who offered him to be a luxury prostitute, he preferred to respond to the message. Sorry, but I’m not interested in this offer. Then he answered me saying: ‘Wait, do not immediately refuse. You don’t even know the conditions and the quantity that I am offering ». That is, they came to pressure her to accept that job as an escort, but she rejected it and stopped responding to those who tried to capture her.

Daria Klishina is a well-known athlete in her country. He won a silver medal at world championships, and two gold medals at European indoor track and field championships. In 2016 he managed to win his first participation in some Olympic Games through a special permission granted by the IAAF, since said governing body had suspended the entity’s Russian national federation, and the athlete competed in Rio de Janeiro as an independent participant.