They offer surprise offer on Beats headphones (save up to $ 150)

This selection is enough to make you feel bad for having only two ears (Photo: Amazon).

Do you need a respite from the unpleasant outside world? Maybe you want to listen to rock on your walk around the neighborhood? Well you’re in luck! Amazon.com offers a massive sale on all types of Beats headphones.

Right now, you can enjoy up to $ 150 off reference items to listen to music or whatever you want individually. An offer this wide and in depth is a rarity, so don’t fall asleep!

Shop the Beats headphones on sale below:

Premium audio, classic styling, an incredible price… while supplies last (Photo: Amazon).

The Beats Solo3 synchronize with any smartphone or laptop via bluetooth and its battery has an autonomy of up to 40 hours with a single recharge. Impressed? You should be: most wireless headphones last for about 30 hours.

“The Beats Solo3 are the best headphones I’ve ever owned,” enthused one buyer who gave it a five-star rating. “I have had many headphones over the years to work with. Now that I am changing careers and moving to teaching online, I need very good quality headphones that can make and receive calls, and that are wireless … The Beats Solo3 meet this profile. They are exceptionally comfortable when worn for long hours and the battery life is phenomenal. “

The proof that good jam comes in a small jar (Photo: Amazon).

The Beats Powerbeats Pro have everything a quality wireless headphone should have: a compact design, a nine-hour battery life, elegant and practical ear hooks that offer a secure fit and, most importantly, a sound of Premium quality with resonant bass. They also have the technology of the brand ‘Fast Fuel’, which gives you an hour and a half of battery life with a recharge of only five minutes. Very fast!

“First, I have to start by saying that I am very picky about headphones and have bought over 20 pairs on Amazon, brand and no brand,” shares an enthusiastic user. “These are the first headphones I’ve ever used in the gym that I haven’t needed to adjust even once! I have rare ears and no earphones have fitted them that well. The fit is excellent and they don’t budge! “

Don’t worry about the battery with these headphones that are always charged!

On sale for $ 91 (previously $ 130), Beats Eps deliver the brand’s signature exceptional sound through a 1.20m-long cable that offers the significant freedom of not having to worry about the length of the battery life! drums! Just put them on, connect them to a phone, tablet or computer (or anything with a 3.5mm audio jack) and enjoy without charging.

That will give you a lot of peace of mind if you use them a lot at home or in the office. One user who gave it a five-star rating on Amazon says: “Better sound quality than other brands and much more reliable than wireless.”

They are waterproof, can you resist? (Photo: Amazon)

Simply put, these Beats Powerbeats wireless headphones make life easier, as well as exercise and travel. With a not inconsiderable 15 hours of battery life for each recharge, they will follow you wherever you go. And if for any reason your Powerbeats run out of battery, there’s still something you can do: a five-minute boost recharge that will give you a full hour of playtime. It’s called ‘Fast Fuel’ and it’s great!

Secure fit ear hooks ensure they won’t budge in any situation, whether it’s walking around the block, hiking, or taking graceful steps at an airport. And you don’t have to worry about rain or sweat – these headphones are waterproof. Buyers say they are even better than AirPods.

“I love exercising and I hate headphones that don’t stay put,” enthuses one user who gave it a five-star rating. “These Powerbeats work better than AirPods because they stay in place throughout the exercise session.”

This is the lowest price in its history. Period (Photo: Amazon).

On sale for $ 200 – an incredible $ 150 discount – Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones (matte black) combine style and performance in a sleek design. These premium noise-canceling Beats pair seamlessly with any Apple device, including iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. It magically syncs to Apple products, thanks to Apple’s W1 chip. And because of that, Amazon shoppers are hooked on them.

“They are the best headphones you can have,” shares a delighted shopper. “I travel 99% of the time for work and use the plane twice a week. I’m exhausted and I don’t want to talk to people. These headphones are perfect for those moments when you feel like you don’t want to socialize on the plane, at the airport … anywhere! The color is pretty and the 22 hours of battery life and noise cancellation are mind-blowing. They are definitely worth the money they cost! “

