Although for some it is only a means of entertainment to keep in touch with their friends, celebrities and favorite brands. For others, Instagram is a space through which you can earn money and now the platform has new options to achieve it.

“We have always been committed to supporting creators as they turn their passions into livelihoods, because each creator is unique, this means providing a combination of monetization tools to help creators of all sizes, from emerging to more established, “says the company in a statement.

Therefore, the company announced the introduction of Badges in Live, a tool that will allow viewers to buy badges while watching a live video.

According to Instagram, the incorporation of this option is due to the fact that, during the COVID-19 crisis, users have supported their favorite creators through comments, likes and donations, but now they will have a new option not to show their sympathy.

The social network detailed that, between February and March, the visits on Instagram Live registered an increase of 70%, so they consider that they can be a good option to monetize.

Thus, the badges will give viewers an option to support their favorite creators and at the same time stand out in the comments. There will be different “heart” badges to choose from. According to what is known so far, a heart will cost around 99 cents, two hearts 1.99 and three hearts 4.99 dollars. Viewers can only purchase a badge during a live video.

Once purchased, the badges will appear alongside the person’s name throughout the video, helping them stand out and get the creators to answer their questions first or send them greetings.

Badges will begin testing in June by a small group of creators and companies. Instagram announced that in the coming months the option will reach the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Turkey, Spain and Mexico.

IGTV Ads

Also, the social network announced that, starting next week, in the United States, they will present ads on IGTV, their tab for long-format videos.

Ads will appear when people click IGTV on their mobile devices and will last up to 15 seconds. “We will test various experiences throughout the year, for example the ability to skip an ad, to ensure that the end result works well for people, creators and advertisers,” the company said.

Finally, the social network recalled that it recently announced Live Shopping that will allow creators and brands to tag products during their live videos, a function that is gradually reaching more users.

