They offer 60,000 euros the clue that leads to the criminal who robbed and brutally killed an old woman in England

It was a crime that shocked the UK for its brutality and violence against a defenseless old woman. Three years ago a criminal broke into the home of 87-year-old Eileen Blane and cruelly beat her to end up taking the woman’s wedding ring and about £ 30 in cash.

The woman ended up with injuries and fractures to the ribs and a vertebra and various other internal injuries, as well as bruises, even on the face.

However, Eileen managed to escape the blows, asking for help from the neighbors, after which she was transferred to the hospital. Eight weeks later he was discharged, but she was found dead just a day later.

Left behind three children, three grandchildren and a great-grandchild, the only one he knew then, although now he would have had three.

A murder investigation has been launched that has yet to be closed and in which there are few leads. Because 50,000 pounds are offered, about 58,000 euros, for those who provide clues that lead to the arrest and conviction of the criminal.

The old woman described her attacker like white, about twenty years old, around 5 feet 8 inches tall (about 1.70) and slim build. He wore a dark-colored jacket with a hood covering his face.

Occurred at the woman’s home in Stretford, near Manchester, around 2:30 pm on Friday, February 3, 2017.