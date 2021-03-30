They offer 1 million pesos to Eleazar Gómez to tell her version of how she attacked Tefi Valenzuela – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

There is no doubt that no one learned the lesson in the midst of the violent attacks that the actor Eleazar Gómez committed last November 2020 against his partner -and then fiancée- Tefi Valenzuela. Now they even offer you a hefty amount of money for sharing your side of the story.

Just when it seemed that the case would give new life to the complaints against the violent attacks on women who suffered some kind of abuse, it was announced that the actor would be released on probation after accepting his guilt and paying a bond for reparation of the damage.

Even more regrettable, the entertainment journalist Marco Antonio Silva announced that there is a possibility that Eleazar Gómez will be paid a good amount of money to tell his version of the events during the attack on Tefi Valenzuela for which he remained five months after the bars to follow up on your process.

Presumably, two media outlets would be interested in knowing the version of the events that led Eleazar Gómez to be in prison, the most striking thing about this situation is that they are willing to pay close to half a million pesos to find out more details about this case. which caused a stir in the media.

And not only that, apparently there is a television station that is willing to pay about 800 thousand pesos to one million pesos to know the other side of what happened during his stay in prison, as well as what led him to hit, suffocate , spanking and kicking Tefi Valenzuela repeatedly in a fit of anger.

“There is good wool involved, they want me to tell everything that he lived through,” said Marco Antonio Silva regarding this monetary proposal that undoubtedly causes a lot of confusion after what happened and that it was not only a woman who pointed to the actor as an aggressor and responsible for numerous physical aggressions.