They observe that a drug for rheumatoid arthritis reduces the effectiveness of Pfizer’s vaccine

Up to a third of patients taking methotrexate -treatment for diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis / psoriatic arthritis- fail to achieve an adequate immune response with messenger RNA covid-19 vaccines, specifically Pfizer’s.

This is the main conclusion of a small study published in the Annals of Rheumatic Diseases. It is an observational work, so causality cannot be established, for which another investigation is needed.

Specifically, the scientists found that adequate levels of antibodies were produced with the Pfizer-BioNTech preparation in more than 90% of the 208 healthy people and in 37 with biological or oral treatments without methotrexate, but only in 62% of the 45 patients taking methotrexate, according to a statement.

Furthermore, while vaccination induced a response of one type of lymphocyte (CD8 + T) in healthy participants and in patients not taking methotrexate, it was the same it was not seen in those taking methotrexate. T cells are another arm of the body’s immune defense system.

Messenger RNA

Covid-19 vaccines based on messenger RNA, according to clinical trials, produce an effective immune response in more than 90% of healthy adults, but it was not clear if this response was that strong in patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases who may also be taking immunomodulatory medications.

To clarify this, the study authors evaluated the immune response to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in 82 patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, mainly psoriasis / psoriatic arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

These received methotrexate or an alternative immunomodulator and were patients of two centers, one in New York (United States) and one in Erlangen (Germany).

Study limitations

Among the limitations of the study, the authors acknowledge that it refers to a small sample and that only evaluated one type of messenger RNA vaccine.

However, the findings suggest that different strategies may need to be explored in patients with these inflammatory diseases taking methotrexate.

The ultimate goal, increase the chances of effective immunization against SARS-CoV-2, as shown to increase immunogenicity in other viral vaccines.

In this sense, scientists from New York University Langone Health recall that methotrexate had already been shown to reduces the immune response to the flu vaccine.

“Our results suggest that optimal protection of these patients against covid-19 will require additional studies to determine if the additional doses of the vaccine, the modification of the dose of methotrexate or even the temporary interruption of this drug can enhance the immune response as has been shown for other viral vaccines “, they indicate.