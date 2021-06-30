They observe for the first time two black holes devouring two neutron stars

In a space of 10 days, a black hole swallowed two neutron stars, opening up new questions about spacetime.

Like a dull coin falling into a vending machine, a dead star was sucked into the cosmic maelstrom of a black hole. This phenomenon generated a stir when it was observed for the first time in January 2020. Only 10 days later, the exact same phenomenon occurred with another stellar victim, as if it were a recurring behavior. Today astrophysicists can explain why.

Perforations in the space-time fabric

According to the astronomers in charge of the study, there are pairs of black holes and neutron stars. Never before had collisions between the two been seen, although it was already suspected. However, this discovery complements the evidence that Binary solar systems are common in the Universe.

These observations were published in Astrophysical Journal Letters as they are shedding new light on gravitational astronomy. From the study of how black holes devour celestial bodies, we could detect the way in which space-time is stretched and squashed. The suspicion lies in the way in which this behavior occurred at the beginning of last year.

The information is given by the research work carried out at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory (LIGO). For two decades, they have obtained data from gravitational waves. The most recent records suggest that they could come from the collision between black holes, considered as “holes in the fabric of space-time.”

Bottomless pits?

When these piercings collide with each other, they emit sounds. The waves generated by the collisions between black holes could be a consequence of the orbit that they describe to each other. Eventually, according to astronomers, become one when merging. This is, according to experts, the origin of many of the phenomena in the Universe.

The behavior observed with respect to the dead neutron star that was eaten is also related to this process. There is a possibility that systems consisting of stars and black holes coexist, although they have not yet been observed by science.

Coupled with the fact that in a short period of time – barely 10 days – the same black hole swallowed two massive neutron stars, the theory of binary solar systems could add a more degree of complexity to the investigation. However, the doubt prevails: this behavior has never been observed within our galaxy.

