They observe for the first time how the symbiosis between coral and algae begins

Coral and a class of algae have been in a cooperative relationship for more than 200 million years. Coral cells provide these single-celled algae with shelter and the requirements for photosynthesis. In return, the algae provide nutrients to the coral. When a coral is under environmental stress, the algae that have settled on it can be dislodged from its body, turning the coral white. Linked to global climate change and pollution, this coral bleaching can be devastating, with negative impacts on wildlife, fisheries, protection against coastal flooding and tourism.

Knowing the details of this symbiosis can provide critical data to help improve coral reef conservation.

This vital information may begin to be obtained from now on, thanks to the first observation that has been made of how the symbiosis between coral and algae begins.

Experiments to fully unravel the mechanisms of algae symbiosis with reef-building corals have been difficult in the past, but a team including Nori Satoh of the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology and Kaz Kawamura of Kochi University, both institutions in Japan, has recently succeeded in cultivating stable cells of Acropora tenuis, a very common coral species.

The researchers placed dinoflagellate algae near these lab-grown coral cells to find out what exactly happens in the early stages of coral-algae symbiosis.

A moment of the first phase of the establishment of the symbiosis of cells of the coral Acropora tenuis (transparent) with cells of dinoflagellate algae of the species Breviolum minutum (brown-green), which are unicellular and photosynthetic. When the mobile cells of A. tenuis find a free B. minutum, they capture and engulf it using their pseudopods. (Photo: Kawamura, Sekida, Nishitsuji, Shoguchi, Hisata, Fujiwara and Satoh)

Satoh and his colleagues observed how several minutes after the introduction of the algae cells, the coral cells began to move faster and develop pseudopods (temporary arm- or tentacle-shaped structures) that they used to engulf the dinoflagellate algae in a matter of minutes. In some cases, when the algae cell reached the interior of the coral cell, it was transferred to a vacuole, a protective bubble attached to the membrane. In other cases, the algae cell was fragmented and “digested.”

The study is titled “In vitro Symbiosis of Reef-Building Coral Cells With Photosynthetic Dinoflagellates.” And it has been published in the academic journal Frontiers in Marine Science. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)