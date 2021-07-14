They observe a transparent octopus whose organs are visible with the naked eye

Production: Adriana Toca / Texts: Sarah Romero

East glass octopus it has been captured by an underwater robot that filmed it rising gracefully through the deep waters of the Central Pacific Ocean.

The incredible creature, whose internal organs are visible through its body with the naked eye, it was sighted twice by the expedition near the Phoenix Islands archipelago during an expedition that has lasted 34 days. Its coat can reach up to 11 centimeters long and its total body can reach up to 45 centimeters in adults. His eyes are almost rectangular in shape and deep-sea creatures have embryos that develop within eggs that remain in the female’s body until they are ready to hatch.

Known as Vitreledonella richardi, this species of cephalopod has been known to exist since 1918. However, it has rarely been recorded or photographed due to the extreme levels at which it swims; hence this fascinating video has great academic value.

“Working with local scientists and researchers, this expedition is a remarkable example of the frontiers of science and exploration that we can support,” said Jyotika Virmani, executive director of the Schmidt Ocean Institute, in a statement on its website.

Like other “glass” creatures, such as glass frogs and certain comb jellyfish, glass octopuses are almost completely transparent, with only their cylindrical eyes, optic nerve, and digestive tract appearing opaque.

Little is known about these cephalopods, except that live in tropical and subtropical areas deep in the ocean 200 to 1,000 meters below the surface and 1,000 to 3,000 meters below the surface, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).