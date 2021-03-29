They observe a space hurricane for the first time (and it is impressive)

The existence of space hurricanes confirmed. An international team of scientists led by the University of Shandong (China) has published the discovery of a new kind of space weather phenomenon: This is a space hurricane. An event far above the polar regions of our planet, in which the plasma moves like a typhoon or a hurricane. Specifically, the milestone took place in August 2014, during a period of extremely calm geomagnetic conditions and much closer to the magnetic North Pole than the average northern lights.

Until now we knew that, as the particles rise or fall, a zone of low pressures can form and, hence, hurricanes. What we did not know is that electrically charged particles in the ionosphere can act in exactly the same way, creating these “space hurricanes”.

“Up to this point, it was uncertain that space plasma hurricanes existed, so prove this with such an amazing observation is amazing“, explains Mike Lockwood, a space scientist from the Department of Meteorology at the University of Reading to the journal Nature Communications that includes the study. large and fast solar wind energy and charged particles to Earth’s upper atmosphere. “

The scientists analyzed a 1,000-kilometer-wide swirling plasma mass detected hundreds of kilometers above the North Pole. Observations show a large cyclone-shaped auroral spot with a near zero center of flux and strong circular horizontal plasma flow. Although in this case, instead of causing a rain of water, as in the case of other hurricanes, electrons rained into the ionosphere. The space hurricane moved in a counterclockwise rotation and lasted about eight hours before breaking apart, the researchers explain.