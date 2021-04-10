‘They’, not us

VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And they cook beans everywhere, which is often said, but at least this week there is a bit of everything, although their choice is due to mere discard .

We start with Amazon Prime Video, which, as usual, when it launches its own content, reduces the filling it introduces in its catalog … and sometimes it works out, sometimes not so much. They are the highlight, but not the only thing that the platform brings for this week.

They (Them) is a new horror anthology that in reality has nothing to do with Jordan Peele’s We, although memories in more than one detail, and that resorts once again to the trauma that Anglo-Saxon countries have, but especially the United States. , with the issue of racism. Similar to Lovecraft Territory, but with less fantasy involved, although the supernatural touch is not lacking. The most interesting thing about Them, however, is the historical background in which the story takes place, no matter how hackneyed it is. It is, in any case, the most drinkable of the week a priori, perhaps with one exception that you can also see on Prime Video.

The children at the zoo station is the series based on the biography of the German Christiane Vera Felscherinow, known precisely for portraying the most sordid of Berlin in the mid-seventies of the last century. In fact, this story already had its movie in the eighties and incredible as it may seem, Amazon has dared to adapt it for the small screen. It is a daring because the story of Felscherinow is reduced in adolescence, marginality, prostitution and heroin in vein … and if the series is faithful to the known material, it is hard.

More exclusive content:

The grotto. “A young man is the only survivor of an incident in a sealed cave. Four bodies were found at the scene. Forensics indicate that this same young man brutally murdered his friends, his wife and his tour guide. ”

The legend of Sergio Ramos (T2). «A legend is defined by what it has been, but also by what it is and what it will be. We relive the great sporting milestones of an unrepeatable career. »

Ladies of (H) AMPA (T2, 2nd part). “A year has passed since Mayte, Lourdes, Virginia and Amparo managed to imprison the dangerous Carmona, but things are still far from calm. They have started a double life as masked superheroines… ».

New chapters:

Tell me how it happened (S21) Invincible (S1)

Enter catalog:

24 hours to live Love and honor Breath (Breathe) Cannonball On the side of summer Dragons: The Riders of Berk (S1-T4) The one who killed for pleasure The return of the dragon (The Green Hornet) The last wolf Eva Luna (Complete series) Inconceivable Insectula! Inuyashiki (T1) Invaders from Mars The woman from hell (Impetigore) The 4 musicians of Bremen Mud The Treasure A night in old Mexico Trip to Surtsey

We continue with Netflix, which also repeats its formula of quantity better than quality when it comes to its own releases.

What’s more, the only trailer that Netflix Spain has deigned to publish of the dozen original or exclusive content that premieres this week is that of Thunder Patrol, a real slop (to the criticisms I refer) in which two overweight fifty-year-olds acquire superpowers and, of course, they will have to save the day. Be that as it may, to pass the time it sure works.

More exclusive content:

Marry or die (T1). “Former bride and perpetual humorist Jamie Lee shares her irreverent and practical tips for planning weddings with distressed lovebirds.”

From yakuza to householder (T1). “After disappearing from the criminal underworld, the legendary yakuza Tatsu, the ‘Immortal Dragon’, reappears … as an extremely dedicated householder.”

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute. “A community of iconic artists pay tribute to Dolly Parton as MusiCares Person of the Year in an evening of music and memories in the company of stellar guests.”

Two complete strangers. “A man trying to return home with his dog is caught in a time loop that causes him to relive a fatal accident with a cop. Oscar nominated short film. »

The Big Day: The Indian Wedding Industry (T2). “For six couples, the ‘they were happy and they ate partridges’ is off to a spectacular start. A mind-blowing portrait of the multi-million dollar wedding business in India. ”

This Is A Heist: The World’s Biggest Art Theft (T1). “In 1990, two men dressed as policemen stole a fortune in art from a museum in Boston. An in-depth analysis of this ingenious coup.

Have you ever seen fireflies?. “Gülseren, a very rebellious child prodigy, copes with loneliness, love and loss against the backdrop of today’s political chaos and social change.”

The last geeks in the world: Happy apocalypse!. “Jack and his friends battle monsters and must make choices to stay alive (and have a blast!) In this interactive ‘World’s Last Geeks’ adventure.”

Madame claude. “Paris, 1960s. Madame Claude’s influence goes beyond the world of prostitution … until a wealthy young woman threatens to change everything.”

Night in paradise. “After a brutal tragedy, a targeted gangster hides on Jeju Island. There he meets a woman tormented by her own demons. ”

Family meeting (T3). “When the McKellan family moves from Seattle to Georgia, life in the South and some very traditional grandparents put their big-city lifestyle to the test.”

Just say yes. “The life of Lotte, an incurable romantic, is turned upside down when her plans for the perfect wedding fall apart and, to top it off, her self-centered sister gets engaged.”

Enter catalog:

2 Fast 2 Furious (Full throttle 2) Full throttle: Tokyo Race Full throttle

Dora and the lost city

The Fisherman’s Diary The Taste of Daisies (S2) The Treasure: Imagination and Truth Fast & Furious 5 Fast & Furious 6 Fast & Furious 7 Fast & Furious: Even Faster The Blessing of the Sky Officer (S1) Castamar’s Cook Coded bias Trigun (T1)

For its part, HBO continues at its own pace (to see if HBO Max already reaches these parts) and just releases a couple of things, in addition to the new chapters of its series on air.

More exclusive content:

Exterminate all the savages (T1). «Four-part documentary that presents a journey back in time to humanity’s darkest moments. The series deconstructs the creation and concealment of history by investigating the exploitative and genocidal side of colonialism. ”

Knutby: pray, obey, kill (T1). “In 2004 there is a shooting in Knutby, a small Swedish town. The focus falls on the congregation’s pastor, a babysitter, and its leader. Two investigative journalists try to find out what really happened. ”

New chapters:

Blessed Patience (S2) Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (S2) Legacies (T3) Manifest (T3) Mayans MC (T3) Supergirl (T6)

Enter catalog:

The Cry The light of my life Silvio (and the others) An ocean between us Whoops! Where’s Noah?

And the same can be said of Disney +, which basically survives from the shared premieres with theaters it releases from time to time and the trickle of news that Star drops.

New chapters:

Inside Disney (S1) Falcon and the Winter Soldier (S1) Marvel Studios Legends (S1) The Simpsons (S31)

Enter catalog:

Angel (T5)

The shape of water

Beyond Hope Solar Opposites (T2)

Apple TV + is, but as if it were not.

New chapters:

For all humanity (T2)