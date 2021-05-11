They name a cow Kim in honor of the Kardashian – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian has been the center of attention of public opinion for almost two decades, either due to the controversies surrounding her personal life, as well as the scope her career has had in recent years, in which she was named since the The best influencer even one of the richest women in the world, but the recognition she just received from India is something very peculiar, they named a Kim cow in her honor.

The organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in its subsidiary in India, announced that as part of the celebration of Mother’s Day, it has decided to name a mother cow that was rescued Kim, for celebrity Kim Kardashian, who has shown compassion for mothers of other species by eating a dairy-free diet, which she encourages among her family and her more than 200 million followers.

“PETA thanks Kim Kardashian for stepping into the future, which is vegan,” said PETA India Director Sachin Bangera.

Although she is now honored in this way by PETA, Kim Kardashian has been heavily criticized in the past by this organization, due to her fondness for fur coats. In 2012, during her passage through the red carpet of the presentation of her perfume, the socialite was dipped in flour by a woman, in protest of her lack of empathy with animals, and despite the fact that PETA was unmarked from this fact, she did not disapprove of the action of this person against the businesswoman.

Information of The universal