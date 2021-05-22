They murdered him for his “chivalry”: video captured deadly shooting in fight over bathroom in illegal bar in Bronx

NYPD released yesterday a shocking video showing the moment when a gunman opens fire in an unlicensed bar in The Bronx (NYC) killing a customer after a fight over access to the bathroom.

The fatal encounter occurred just before 4 a.m. on May 9 inside a crowded nightclub at 4555 3rd Ave., in the neighborhood. Belmont, according to the police, who have not yet managed to capture the suspect, almost two weeks after the crime.

Two men were waiting in line to use the unisex bathroom when the 30-year-old victim, later identified by police as Shamar Watt, he wanted to be a “gentleman” and let two women go first. After they left, the two argued over who was next to enter, according to witnesses.

Moments later, the gunman approached Watt on the dance floor and shot him twice “at point blank range”, hitting him on the head. He was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he died two days later, the New York Post noted.

The NYPD video can be viewed here. Anyone with information on the suspect should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

