They murdered a businessman inside his store in New York, leaving two children orphans

Kinshuk Patel was found dead inside the store he owned in Lindenhurst, Long Island (NY).

The police are investigating the case, which was declared a homicide, although the cause of death has not been revealed. A relative worried about not hearing from him found him inside his “Dapper Smoke Shop” business at 411 40th St in Lindenhurst around 9:40 pm, Wednesday. He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead.

Patel (33) He was the father of two children, a 4-year-old and a newborn 5 months ago. His wife is devastated, an aunt of the victim, Trupti Patel, told ABC News. “He is the kindest soul I have ever known,” he said. “Always, always, always smiling.”

The relative commented that her nephew He was not the type of person who would fight, even if someone was attacking him.

No arrests have been announced. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers (1-800-220-TIPS) anonymously.