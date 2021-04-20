They move between the two worlds and live between us … First trailer of ‘Paraso’

Movistar + presents the first official preview of ‘Paradise’, a fantastic cut series to premiere on the platform on June 4 that is created by director Fernando Gonzlez Molina together with scriptwriters Ruth Garca and David Oliva.

Gonzlez Molina himself directs the seven episodes, each lasting about 50 minutes, that comprise this series set in Spain in 1992 in which suspense and adventure go hand in hand with emotion and mystery.

More specifically in the Spanish Levante, at the end of the summer of 1992 in any small town on the coast. Sandra, Eva and Malena, 15 years old, disappear into a disco without a trace. The police do not seem to be looking in the right direction, so Javi, Sandra’s little brother, begins an investigation with Quino and lvaro, his best friends, and Zeta, the class bully. Together they discover that those who have their sister are not of this world …

Pau Gimeno, Cristian Lpez, Len Martnez, Hctor Gozalbo, Mara Romanillos and Patricia Iserte lead the cast of this original production by Movistar + and Globomedia (The Mediapro Studio) which also includes “adults” such as Macarena Garca, Iaki Ardanaz or Gorka Otxoa, among others.

Next the first trailer of this the first fantastic series of Movistar +, and one of its most important fiction bets for this 2021.

