They mourn a Mexican killed on a basketball court in Harlem, New York

The young man was originally from #Guerrero, # México. #DeliveryFood #dead #basketball court #PacoVitinioVillalva #bajoManhattan https://t.co/UWOygWmdeZ – NY1 News (@ NY1noticias) April 1, 2021

As Francisco “Paco” Villalva, a food delivery man of Mexican origin, the 29-year-old man who was shot to death on Monday night on the basketball court of a park in East Harlem (NYC) was identified.

First responders took the native Guerrero worker to Mount Sinai Hospital, where died shortly after, leaving two orphaned children.

The fact happened in the middle of an alleged robbery, when he was making deliveries and was confronted by a man who demanded his electric bike at gunpoint. When he refused, he was shot in the chest.

The gunman fled and at the scene at Poor Richard’s Playground (240 E 109th St) the electric bicycle the victim used at work was found, his cousin Cenaido Villalva told ABC News.

Yesterday, relatives and friends joined in his memory in the exact place where Villalba was shot, remembering him as a man who he worked hard to support his family and arrived from Mexico seven years ago. They are now raising money to send the body back to its country.

The murder occurred in the middle of a increase in homicides and other violent crimes in New York, according to police statistics released just Monday. While felony crimes are down 18% year-to-date, shootings and homicides are up 47% and 14%, respectively, the Daily News reported.

No arrests have been announced in this case and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea called on the public to collaborate in the investigation, noting that Villalba never had problems with the police. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.