They massacred the police chief of Sinaloa, land of “Chapo” Guzmán, with 200 bullets

Joel Ernesto Soto, head of the State Preventive Police in Sinaloa (northern Mexico), He was assassinated this Monday morning on the Culiacán-Los Mochis Highway.

The attack was made known by Cristóbal Castañeda Camarillo, Secretary of Public Security, without giving more details about an attack by armed groups.

“In a cowardly attack, this morning, unfortunately, the director of the State Police, Joel Ernesto Soto, lost his life. The facts about the Los Mochis-Culiacán highway.

“Our condolences to the family and society of Sinaloa who have lost a great man”, reported the Secretary of Public Security of Sinaloa.

The attack against the police chief takes place after the corporation headed by Soto carried out various operations in the city of Culiacán and other areas of the state in recent days, in which alleged hitmen of the Sinaloa Cartel have been arrested. was directed by Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmán.

Prior to the murder, a series of attacks against the State Police were recorded in different areas of the State, especially north of Culiacán.

On May 15, an operation began by the State Police in conjunction with the National Guard. That day a murdered person was found inside a vehicle that was set on fire.

The armed groups’ reaction was with attacks, which, in turn, led to arrests.

“After a persecution and aggression registered a moment ago in # Culiacán, the State Police secured three people, an armored vehicle, as well as five long weapons, including a machine gun, a short weapon, chargers and tactical equipment. We maintain coordinated operations ”, said the Secretariat on May 22.

A day later, an attack by armed groups occurred against a convoy of the State Police and the Army north of Culiacán.

“Elements of the Aguacaliente BOMU in Culiacán were attacked by armed civilians. By repelling the aggression, two people, five long weapons, chargers, cartridges, a vehicle and tactical equipment were secured. We continue to strengthen security “, was announced by the Secretariat.

Just 10 hours after that attack, an alleged accident was announced on the Culiacán-Los Mochis Highway, but this information was updated with the announcement of the Secretary of Security about the murder of the Chief of Police.

In addition, in the last two days they have been arrested in Culiacán hit menpresumably from the same criminal group currently run by Los Chapitos, sons of the Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, currently incarcerated in the United States.

With almost 100 murders a day, Mexico is going through a wave of violence that has been increasing since President Felipe Calderón (2006-2012) ordered the use of the army to combat drug trafficking.

Despite months of confinement during the pandemic, the country recorded 34,600 homicides in 2020, a figure very similar to the 2019 record, when there were 34,700.

There were also more than 800 kidnappings and 604,000 cases of theft, either from homes, from vehicles or from passersby.

