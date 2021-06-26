They march to ask to find a missing mother and son in Querétaro

QUERETARO.

To demand the whereabouts of a child be clarified, his mother and a friend of her, residents of the city of Querétaro mobilized through the main streets of the entity.

This, after six days since the whereabouts of Luz Angelica Infante are not known, as well as her son, the minor Nicolas Casas Infante, four years old, also a friend of the woman, identified as Miguel Ángel González, who disappeared on June 6.

Photo: special

According to family and friends, they disappeared on a journey they made to the municipality of Amealco, at which point their whereabouts are unknown.

The protest started from the vicinity of the Plaza de Toros in this city and traveled along Zaragoza avenue until it reached the Plaza de Armas, in the Historic Center of Querétaro.

For its part, the Querétaro General Prosecutor’s Office (FGQ) reported that the Alba Protocol was activated due to the disappearance of the three persons, with which intervention was given to the Local Commission for the Search of Persons, the municipal and state police, to carry out coordinated search actions.