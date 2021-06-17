They march to ask for a new account and a fair rate in electricity service

MEXICO CITY.- In demand for a clean slate, a fair social tariff and renationalization of the electricity industry, members of the National Assembly of Electric Power Users (ANUEE), held a march at the intersection of Avenida de los Insurgentes and Paseo de la Reforma to the offices of the Secretary of the Interior.

Approximately 500 people from different municipalities of the CDMX and neighboring municipalities of the State of Mexico, began the protest around 10 in the morning.

They walked along the central lanes of Paseo de la Reforma and joined Bucareli Avenue, where they installed a gazebo and sound equipment in front of the dependency offices.

Personnel from the Secretariat of Citizen Security in the capital city, carry out the roadblocks to safeguard the integrity of the protesters and channel motorists through alternative roads, however, there are already road problems in the area.

