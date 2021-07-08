They march for the liberation of normalistas from Chiapas

MEXICO CITY.- Students from the Mactumactzá Rural Normal School in the state of Chiapas, marched to demand the unconditional release and closure of the investigation folders of 95 of their colleagues who were arrested on May 18 while participating in the taking of a toll booth.

The 200 students who participated in the march began at around 3:00 p.m. from the Angel of Independence and advanced to the Zócalo of Mexico City, along Paseo de la Reforma, Avenida Hidalgo and Calle 5 de Mayo.

Personnel from the Traffic Control Undersecretariat of the Citizen Security Secretariat made the roadblocks to safeguard the integrity of the young people.

The protesters remain in a rally in front of the National Palace, so the road circuit that surrounds the capital’s Zócalo is partially closed.

