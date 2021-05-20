They manage to transplant a lung from a donor who had covid-19

A COVID-19 patient in Chicago faced death repeatedly, but a double lung transplant changed his life forever. The remarkable thing about his case is that the lung donor also had the disease and died of causes that are not related to the coronavirus. For this reason, they called it a covid-to-covid transplant, and the recipient is already at home in good health. It all started on May 14, 2020 when this 65-year-old man got into the car and drove him to the emergency room himself because he couldn’t breathe well. We spoke with Dr. Rafael Garza Castillón, a thoracic surgeon who was part of the team that performed the transplant, to tell us how such an operation is performed and what awaits the patient from now on.