They manage to reveal part of the mystery of the Dead Sea Scrolls



The Dead Sea Scrolls are more than 900 manuscripts, most of them written in Hebrew, which serve as testimony to the oldest known biblical texts.

Photo: MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP / Getty Images

The mysterious and ancient Dead sea scrolls, which include the oldest known version of the Bible, have been a source of fascination since their discovery some 70 years ago.

Now, thanks to technology, part of the mystery of its manufacture is known.

Researchers demonstrated for the first time that the manuscripts were made by at least two scribes.

And they reached this conclusion thanks to an analysis with iintelligence toartificial (AI).

Almost identical handwriting

The tests were carried out on the longest text, known as the Great Scroll of Isaiah.

In it, researchers at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands discovered that probably two people, whose identities are unknown, had copied the words with almost identical handwriting.

The first sets of scrolls were found by a Bedouin in a cave in Qumran near the Dead Sea in what is now the West Bank.

They are manuscripts, mostly in Hebrew, Aramaic, and Greek, and are believed to date from approximately the 3rd century BC. C.

The researchers used heat maps to examine individual letters. (Photo: University of Groningen)

The Great Scroll of Isaiah is the longest known text of the manuscripts found. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Isaiah Scroll is one of 950 texts discovered in the 1940s and 1950s.

It is unique among scrolls in that its 54 columns are divided into halves, written in an almost uniform style.

The specialists examined the Isaiah scroll using a “cutting edge” pattern recognition and artificial intelligence.

They analyzed a single Hebrew letter, aleph, that appears more than 5,000 times on the scroll.

Muscle movement

In an article published by scientists Mladen Popovic, Maruf Dhali and Lambert Schomaker said that they had “succeeded in extracting traces of ancient ink as they appear in digital images.”

“The old ink strokes are directly related to the muscular movement of a person and are specific to the person ”, they explained, using a technique that helped produce evidence that more than one scribe was involved.

The scrolls were first found in caves near the Dead Sea. (Photo: Getty Images)

“The most likely scenario is that two different scribes worked closely together and tried to maintain the same writing style but revealed themselves with their individualities,” they added.

The researchers said the similarity in writing suggests that the scribes may have received the same training in a school or family, such as “a father who taught a son to write.”

They said that the ability of the scribes to “Imitating” the other was so good that until now modern scientists had not been able to distinguish between them.

You are interested in:

They exhibit Dead Sea manuscripts written by Noah himself and other characters from the Bible

70 years later, they manage to decipher texts from one of the Dead Sea Scrolls

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download our app and activate them so you don’t miss our best content.

Do you already know our YouTube channel? Subscribe!