They manage to reproduce faithfully the instruction manuals of the Apple I | Technology

Someone has created exact reproductions of the Apple I instruction manuals, and best of all, they are legal.

If you are a fan of Apple and have been involved in the world of technology for a long time, surely one of your dreams is to have an Apple I, a very expensive device, almost impossible to obtain, and even more so if we talk about being completely complete with their printed instruction manuals.

You may never be able to buy an Apple I, but you can buy its instruction manuals, even if they are exact reproductions. And it is that according to comments in wccftech, someone has achieved perfectly recreate the manuals of an Apple I and with maximum precision, and although it is a reproduction, it is more intended for those users who are interested in getting this instruction manual without paying the thousands of dollars they ask for the originals.

The user, as you can see in the video, to be able to reproduce these Apple I manuals almost identical to the real ones, had to place each of the letters hand by hand, doing a really tedious and slow task. He also had to do some research beforehand to find the appropriate typefaces that were used at the time, resulting in the IBM electric typewriter.

As they comment in the video, for “a reprint to be as faithful as possible to the original, the position of each individual letter must be accurate to a fraction of a millimeter. In simple language: each letter had to be placed exactly by hand ”.

Before you think this is illegal and copyright infringement, it is not. And is that the copyright law in the United States declares that any publication is in the public domain if it was published before 1977 and does not include a copyright notice. Interestingly, Apple did not include a copyright notice in this case.

So if you want to have a piece of Apple history, at a more or less affordable price, and even if it is not an original product, you already have this opportunity because it seems that they have printed very limited units.