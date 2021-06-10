They manage to reduce blood pressure in patients with hypertension through ultrasound

06/10/2021 at 7:00 PM CEST

A procedure with ultrasound targeting the nerves near the kidney significantly reduces the blood pressure in patients with hypertension.

The intervention, called renal denervation, interrupts the nerves between the kidneys and the brain, which transmit signals to control blood pressure.

The study, published in The Lancet, suggests that the procedure could offer hope to patients with high blood pressure who do not respond to treatments.

Renal denervation

The study investigated 136 patients ages 18 to 75 who were randomly assigned to receive renal denervation or a sham procedure, the surgical equivalent of a placebo.

St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London, the trial site, was the world’s largest patient recruiter. People from United States, France, Germany, The Netherlands and Belgium.

The work showed that renal denervation led to a blood pressure lowering effect after two months.

These patients, before the intervention, were taking at least three medications different to lower blood pressure without success.

With the ultrasound it was found that blood pressure dropped by 8.0 millimeters of mercury (mmHg), a drop of 4.5 mmHg more compared to patients who underwent the sham procedure.

The hope of hypertensive

If the blood pressure lowering effect and the safety of renal denervation are maintained in the long term, this procedure could be the hope of many hypertensive patients.

Likewise, this study assumes a alternative to adding more medications these patients with treatment-resistant hypertension.

‘It is conceivable that renal denervation could become a treatment for patients with hypertension in a very near future. The National Institute for Excellence in Health and Care (NICE) will soon reevaluate the technology, ”the researchers say.

When is blood pressure a concern?

Blood pressure is the blood force against the walls of blood vessels.

Therefore, high blood pressure means that the pressure in the arteries It is greater than it should.

Blood pressure is expressed in two numbers. The first number (systolic) is the pressure when the heart beats.

The second number (diastolic) is the pressure when the heart rests between beats.

Blood pressure is normal if it is below 120/80 mm Hg.

If you measure between 120 and 129, and your diastolic pressure is less than 80, so you have blood pressure elevated.

Blood pressure high is a systolic pressure of 130 or higher or a diastolic pressure of 80 or higher, which remains over time.

How to control high blood pressure?

Although there are cases in which medication for high blood pressure is necessary, it is also very important to carry a healthy life style.

Control blood pressure with a proper diet and continued exercise it may prevent, delay, or reduce the need for medication.

Lose weight it is one of the most effective lifestyle changes for controlling blood pressure.

In general, blood pressure can be lowered approximately 1 mm Hg for every kilogram of weight lost.

The regular physical activityThat is, about 150 minutes per week, it can lower blood pressure by between 5 mm Hg and 8 mm Hg.

Is important to have constancy because if the practice is abandoned, the pressure can rise again.

In addition, exercise can help prevent that high blood pressure from turning into hypertension.

On the other hand, carry a feeding containing a large amount of cereals integral, fruits vegetables and products dairy products low in fat could lower blood pressure by as much as 11 mm Hg.

What’s more, reduce salt in diet can improve heart health and reduce pressure by approximately 5 mm Hg to 6 mm Hg. As an alternative to add flavor to food, spices can be used.

It is also recommended avoid the consumption of alcohol, tobacco and caffeine.

Finally, have a home blood pressure monitor it can help you control your blood pressure more easily.

You can also make sure lifestyle changes are working or alert your doctor to possible complications.