They manage to photograph the mythical Windows XP wallpaper again, although the result is disappointing | Technology

A group of young people have visited the exact place where the photograph of what is possibly the most famous wallpaper of all time was taken.

Windows Xp It is one of the most famous operating systems ever created, released on August 24, 2001, and despite being unsupported since April 2014, it is still used by certain underdeveloped countries.

Surely you remember many things about the Windows XP operating system, but what you can never get out of your head is the default desktop background, that deep green hill and those accumulations of clouds that have accompanied us for many years and that are already a part of popular internet culture.

This wallpaper is known as Bliss, translated into Spanish as “happiness”, and was taken by the professional photographer Charles O’Rear in 1996, specifically in Napa Valley, in Napa County, in the state of California in the United States.

Two young men commanded by Andrew Levitt, they are dedicated to visiting those places of the most famous wallpapers that the Apple operating system has put into play, although this time they have gone to the competition, to Microsoft, to look for that mythical Windows XP wallpaper.

In the video that accompanies the news, you can see the trip of two young people to the Napa Valley in the United States to visit exactly the place where the photographer Charles O’Rear took said snapshot in 1996, and which was later sold to Microsoft a few years later for the release of Windows XP in 2001.

We do not want to gut your video, but young people have encountered many difficulties to be able to take the photograph, and the truth is that the final result does not look at all like the image you have of Bliss in your memory, and due to various circumstances : continuous road traffic passing through the area, no accumulation of clouds has been found at that time And those endless green hills are now a vineyard.