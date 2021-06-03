They manage to measure the mass of the entire human genome

An international team of scientists has managed, for the first time in history, to measure the mass of human chromosomes. For it, have employed a powerful X-ray source at the UK’s national synchrotron scientific facility, Diamond Light Source, in order to determine the individual masses of the 46 chromosomes in human cells.

Chromosomes weigh more than expected

Each human cell normally contains 23 pairs of chromosomes, or 46 total representing 22 numbered chromosome pairs (autosomes) and one sex chromosome pair. Chromosomes prevent DNA from falling apart, which helps maintain its structure during the process of cell replication. Within these are four copies of 3.5 billion base pairs of DNA. Thus, using the method called phase sensitive X-ray optics To determine the number of electrons in a stretch of the 46 human chromosomes, they found that human chromosomes were about 20 times heavier than the DNA they contained – a much larger mass than previously expected, so it is clear that we still have things to discover.

Measurements suggest that the 46 crosomomas weigh 242 picograms (trillionths of a gram), an unexplained excess mass on chromosomesscientists say.

The implications of understanding chromosome mass could be important in the medical field, as they contain the instructions for life in almost every cell in our body.

“Scientists have investigated chromosomes for 130 years, but there are still parts of these complex structures that are not well understood“, explains Ian Robinson, leader of the work.