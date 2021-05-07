They manage to make objects invisible by molding light

Creating ‘invisible’ solid objects

Just as ripples on the water’s surface could take an endless number of different shapes, light waves could also have an infinite number of different shapes, scientists say. “Each of these light wave patterns changes and deviates in a very specific way when sent through a messy medium,” explains Professor Stefan Rotter from the Institute for Theoretical Physics at the Vienna University of Technology, who is working with his team on mathematical methods to describe such light scattering effects.

“As a light scattering medium, we use a layer of zinc oxide, an opaque white powder of nanoparticles arranged completely randomly,” explains Allard Mosk, director of the experimental research group. “In the experiment, we see that zinc oxide doesn’t actually change the shape of these light waves at all, they just get a little weak overall”Continues the expert.

Applications

What could these special light waves be used for?? This method of finding patterns of light that penetrate an object could also be used for imaging procedures.

“In hospitals, X-rays are used to look inside the body; they have a shorter wavelength and therefore can penetrate our skin. But the way a light wave penetrates an object depends not only on the wavelength, but also on the waveform “, clarifies Matthias Kühmayer.” If you want to focus the light inside an object at certain points, then our method opens up completely new possibilities. We were able to show that using our approach, the distribution of light within the zinc oxide layer can also be specifically controlled“This could be interesting for biological experiments, for example, where you want to introduce light at very specific points to look inside cells.

Light instead of X-rays? It is a possibility that could revolutionize certain procedures in the future. There is a long way to go, but the horizon looks very interesting.