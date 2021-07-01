They manage to install Windows 11 on a mobile, an old Lumia 950 XL

In a new boast, a developer has managed to port and make the first beta of Windows 11 functional on a Nokia Lumia 950 XL phone that seems to take it all.

Some of us still remember fondly that wonderful HTC HD2 that seemed to hold up to everything, even Android 7.0 Nougat and much more, although it seems that development around the mythical Taiwanese device has frozen because of time and hardware that no longer allowed too many frills with more modern operating systems.

However, it seems that the old Nokia Lumia 950 XL will inherit its position as a platform for testing and fiddling by the community, from playing Fallout on the mobile itself as now install Windows 11 through a port that has managed to make functional a developer, starting from the first beta of a promising Windows 11 that will not only allow Android apps to work, but will also try to improve the integration between mobile desktops and what you can do on your PC.

As we saw in Android Authority, the operating system can run and works on top of the latest Microsoft flagship that came with your old Windows Phone, and this is possible because Microsoft already allows downloading for both x64 and Arm environments your first preview version of Windows 11.

It should be remembered that the Lumia 950 XL used a chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 which appears to be fully compatible, though obviously there are limitations that we will now analyze so that not everything is the good and curious news with which the scene always surprises us … Do you still have a Lumia 950 XL in the drawer? Well, go dusting it off!

Android apps come to your PC with Windows 11

This is how Windows 11 Arm is shown running on a (almighty) Lumia 950 XL

We are probably facing the first and only Windows 11 “Mobile” that you will see, and that is Microsoft’s new operating system works fine on the Lumia 950 XL after a system port on Arm that allows running the Windows 11 desktop with some jumps, obvious lags and a lot of youth, but also quite curious and interested in what some developers are capable of achieving.

Not in vain, applications can be started such as file explorer, opening the start menu or running other common Windows tasks, even though screen rotation fails like a fairground shotgun and everything seems a bit of a toy in an excessively preliminary and unstable version. It was nothing that was not expected, obviously …

In any case here you have a video that shows you how it works in a little more detail:

It serves to get an idea of what would Windows 11 look like on a smartphone, more so now that Microsoft dares with mobiles like the Surface Duo using Android, but at the moment the option to install and run Android applications is not available, something that it does not seem that we will be able to do in the first betas of Windows 11.

Yes they have achieved port Windows 10 Mobile modem drivers, so the Lumia 950 XL with Windows 11 is perfectly functional as a phone, being able to make calls and others, something that undoubtedly seems quite impressive.

It is already an achievement to see a port of this type that starts on such old mobiles and not designed for this purpose, so the possibility of doing more complex things such as opening applications or even being able to call with the phone is even more spectacular, especially considering the confusing criteria and requirements for upgrade that have been revealed from Microsoft.

And you, would you install Windows 11 on a mobile phone if you could have access to Google Play apps?

How to test Windows 11 before anyone else

