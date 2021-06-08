They manage to have 20 children in less than a year and spend $ 6 thousand a week to support them

Some time ago we told you the story of a 23-year-old woman from Russia named Kristina Öztürk, who Supported by her husband, a Turkish tycoon named Galip Öztürk, she is ready to fulfill her greatest dream: to be the mother of 100 children.

Although the number seems unreal, this couple is doing everything possible to have a hundred children at home, and believe it or not, they have already got a quarter of them, well In less than 1 year, Kristina and Galip have become the parents of 20 babies.

How could it be possible? According to information provided by the British newspaper Mirror, the couple had multiple multiple pregnancies through various surrogacy pregnancies.

Kristina met Galip, a 57-year-old man, during a trip to Georgia, where the businessman moved after being sentenced to life in prison in his home country of Turkey. Galip works in the tourism, transportation and finance sector and is the founder of the Turkish company Metro Holding and has an investment of $ 500 million in Georgia.

The young woman already had a 6-year-old girl named Victoria but she wanted more children. When he met Galip and they started dating, she told him about her wishes to extend the family, which he agreed to, despite having already been married.

This is how Galip and Kristina welcomed Mustafa, their first baby in March 2021. Now, little more than a year later and after having paid $ 10,900 dollars for each pregnancy, they have 20 babies, whose ages range between 4 and 14 months.

Weekly expenses over $ 6,000, plus 16 babysitters

In an interview for the aforementioned medium, Kristina says she is very happy to be the mother of these little ones, despite the fact that on average they must spend $ 6,000 and $ 7,000 a week to meet their needs.

What’s more, Mom is supported by 16 babysitters, each of whom, on average, earn $ 79,000 a year.

When Kristina was asked if she wanted to become a mother again in a natural way, she indicated that she would like it and that, together with her husband, they are already planning it, although it would be something in the medium term since she considers that with twenty babies it would be something very complicated.

“I am planning my pregnancy, but not right away, because for now I need to be close to my babies… It is difficult being a mother of 21 children when you are pregnant,” she explained.

She also indicated that her days are quite busy, since despite having babysitters, she is 100% involved in taking care of the children. This means that he cannot sleep much, which does not affect him since he made the decision to have a large family for a long time

Kristina doesn’t get much sleep, but says it’s not a problem for her as she has made the decision to have a big family.

