They manage to expand the RAM and storage of a MacBook Air M1

Apple does not allow modifying the components of Macs with an Apple Silicon processor after purchase – not even portable variants with Intel. However, a group of Chinese technicians has managed to overcome the restrictions imposed by those from Cupertino to successfully replace both the RAM and SSD of a MacBook Air M1.

According to Wccftech, the aforementioned technicians They have upgraded a MacBook Air M1 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage to 16GB and 1TB, respectively for each component. As they explained, macOS recognized the update without problem, which means that the software is ready to recognize new modules.

As can be seen in the images, the task has not been easy. The technicians have had to desolder the original modules to proceed with the exchange, which carries a number of risks, including damaging the board. This process also completely invalidates the MacBook Air with Apple Silicon processor (M1) warranty.

The M1 is not only the processor of the MacBook Air

For the past 15 years, Apple computers have been offered exclusively with Intel processors, however this changed in November 2020. The Cupertino company leveraged its more than ten years of experience manufacturing processors for mobile devices to create the M1, a processor for the Mac 100% designed by them. The first computers to release it were the 13 ″ MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air and the Mac mini.

The M1 is a processor of 5 nanometers. It has a 8-core CPU (central processing unit), 4 of them high performance and 4 low consumption. The GPU (graphic processing unit), meanwhile, has 8 cores. Processing dedicated to artificial intelligence has a 16-core Neural Engine.

Apple indicates on its site that the MacBook Air M1 can be purchased in two versions. One of 1,129 euros with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and another of 1,399 euros with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. However, the cheaper version has a disabled core in the GPU.

