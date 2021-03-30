They manage to eliminate chronic pain in mice thanks to genetic silencing

How exactly does it work?

The idea for such a treatment came when Moreno was a student in the laboratory of UC San Diego bioengineering professor Prashant Mali. Mali had been investigating the possibility of applying CRISPR-based gene therapy approaches to rare and common human diseases. Moreno’s project focused on exploring possible therapeutic avenues. He found that a genetic mutation made humans feel pain-free. This mutation inactivates a protein in neurons that transmit pain in the spinal cord, called NaV1.7. “By targeting this gene, we could alter the pain phenotype,” the expert thought.

The new method has worked successfully in mice. The experiments showed that it was possible to interfere with a gene that controls the sensation of physical pain, significantly reducing discomfort in the mice that had received chemotherapy. Gene therapy is thus based on turning off part of the system that transmits signals to the brain. A) Yes, This approach does not alter the DNA sequence itself and is also theoretically reversible.e, says Rajes Khanna, a neuroscientist who studies pain mechanisms and possible treatments at the University of Arizona. “I think this study will be our benchmark.”

In general, the treated animals had a lower sensitivity to pain, with lasting effects seen up to 44 weeks later in animals that had been subjected to forms of inflammatory pain.

If the results can be translated into humans and the treatment is shown to be safe, it could provide an alternative to opioids for the millions of people who are routinely in pain every day or undergo treatments that cause significant pain for long periods of time.