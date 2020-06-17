A group of scientists managed to create for the first time in orbit the fifth state of matter called Bosé-Einstein

By: Web Writing

Russia.- A team of scientists made an achievement unprecedented in the history of science. The creation of the fifth state of matter in space. It should be noted that this element was first created on Earth in 1995 by scientists Eric Cornell and Carl Wieman.

The events occurred aboard the Cold Atom Laboratory facility, located inside the International Space Station.

The Bosé-Einstein condensate is obtained by cooling an atom condensate to absolute zero. Said temperature is around 273 degrees Celsius below zero.

This state of matter is on the line between the macroscopic that is governed by gravity and the microscopic that is governed by quantum mechanics.

The condensates are not found in a natural state on earth and when they manage to recreate they only last milliseconds, however in space, the Earth’s weightlessness and microgravity were taken advantage of, which offers the opportunity to study the properties of this new state .