They manage to control brain oscillations with light

The brain presents different states depending on the communication between billions of neurons, and all our perceptions, memories and behaviors are based on that network. It is often considered a difficult-to-access “black box” for clinicians and researchers, as there are few and limited tools available to perform precise studies in space and time on neural behavior in the brain.

Now, a team led by researchers from the Institute of Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC) in collaboration with the August Pi i Sunyer Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBAPS), has shed light on the subject, in a figurative and also in the real sense: they have achieved by first time monitoring neural activity in the brain using a molecule that responds to light. The study, which included participants from the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) and was carried out within the framework of the European Union’s “Human Brain” Project, describes the first way to directly photomodulate brain state transitions in vivo .

The work, led by ICREA research professors Pau Gorostiza (IBEC-CERCA, BIST, CIBER-BBN) and Mavi Sanchez-Vives (IDIBAPS) has recently been published in the academic journal Advanced Science, with the title “Control of Brain State Transitions with a Photoswitchable Muscarinic Agonist ”. The results show that this new cholinergic molecule, called PAI (from Phthalimide-Azo-Iper) can specifically and locally control acetylcholine receptors, a relevant brain neurotransmitter in numerous processes such as learning, attention or memory.

Control of transitions of brain states with light

Transitions between brain states, such as going from being asleep to awake, or waking up from a coma, are based on the transmission of chemical and electrical signals between groups of neurons involved in different functions. Current techniques to modulate neuronal activity, such as transcranial magnetic stimulation or ultrasound, have low spatio-temporal precision and a low spectrum of action. A high-precision technique that also uses light to control neurons is optogenetics, but it relies on genetic manipulation, making it difficult to use in humans for safety reasons.

Now, researchers have applied photopharmacology to address those problems. To do this, they used a new molecule previously developed at IBEC, PAI, which responds to light and allows controlled space-time modulation of brain neurons. This molecule binds and controls the activity of muscarinic cholinergic receptors, which recognize acetylcholine and are key in neuronal interaction and communication. Using this approach, cholinergic innervation-dependent transitions of brain states can be controlled by light using drugs whose chemical design makes them photosensitive.

Control of transitions of brain states using a substance that reacts to light. (Image: IBEC / IDIBAPS)

Changes in brain states

Different brain states and the transitions between them are associated with brain function. They are closely linked to changes in brain activation patterns, which in turn reflect the activity and parameters of specific neural networks. Thus, the manipulation of neurons with spatio-temporal precision is essential to determine the relationship between brain states and behavior and to study the influence of neural circuits on specific behaviors. Furthermore, PAI is pharmacologically specific for a muscarinic receptor subtype, M2, offering interesting perspectives for studying brain wave pharmacology.

By illuminating the intact PAI-treated brain with white light, the researchers were able to modulate spontaneous slow oscillations in neural circuits and reversibly manipulate the brain’s frequency of oscillation. This new chemical engineering tool has made it possible to induce and investigate in detail, in a controlled and non-invasive way, the brain transitions from sleep to the waking state using direct lighting.

In our brain, the electrochemical activity of neurons is driven by molecules known as neuromodulators, such as acetylcholine (ACh), through its binding to cholinergic receptors. However, it is not known exactly what is the contribution of the different cells expressing ACh receptors in the overall brain behavior. The use of selective and photomodulable cholinergic drugs such as PAI to achieve very precise modulation of brain activity opens the way for precise basic neuroscientific research and for developing brain stimulations and future therapies. (Source: IBEC)