They make heritage visible; address the great challenges of safe culture in the post-pandemic stage

MADRID. The city of Alcalá de Henares hosts the Heritage Cities Forum, Cities of Culture, which will be held in person and virtually on June 14 and 15 and will feature speakers from France, Italy, England and Mexico.

Antonio Rodriguez Osuna, president of the Group of World Heritage Cities, will inaugurate these conferences, which aim to address the great challenges of safe culture in the post-pandemic stage.

Heritage Cities are leaders in the enhancement of culture and World Heritage and we want to continue on this path hand in hand with the creators ”, Rodríguez Osuna underlined.

For his part, the mayor of Alcalá de Henares, Javier Rodríguez Palacios, said that “for his city it is a challenge to host the celebration of this Forum.

The official pointed out that currently the full potential of the cultural industries should be used to stimulate an innovation focused on economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all ”.

The first panel aims to generate a dialogue between heritage spaces and cultural creation and exhibition, while the second panel will address the challenges and opportunities in heritage spaces as places for cultural creation.

The challenges of the cultural industry and the Heritage Cities in the creation of wealth, tourist offer and enhancement of the World Heritage.

HURGE IN BELONGING

The Cuban writer Leonardo Padura, Princess of Asturias Award, presented yesterday his novel Como Polvo en el Viento, in which he delves into the preservation of friendship and belonging.

It is possibly the most visceral novel that I have written ”, said Padura, during the presentation at the Gijón School of Commerce

-DPA

Photo: DPA

