If there is a host who has earned the affection of thousands of viewers, that is Andrea Legarreta, who is rarely very open about his private life.

For this reason, it was striking that on her daughter’s 15th birthday, Mía Rubín Legarreta, share a personal fragment of her pregnancy, as well as the birth of the young woman.

This detail surprised Andrea Legarreta, because in the morning broadcast ‘Hoy’ they shared a capsule where they rescued the recordings from 2004 and 2005, when they announced the arrival of Mía.

However, the driver broke down in tears when they passed an interview where her grandmother visited her in the hospital.

On previous occasions, the driver has commented that she planned to have a great celebration in honor of her daughter; however, due to the coronavirus, his plans were thwarted.

On social networks Legarreta and her husband Erik Rubín They congratulated their Instagram accounts in honor of their quinceañera daughter.

“Today you turn 15 beautiful Mine !! Your life is one of the most beautiful, magical, endearing and priceless gifts that God could ever give us. We dreamed of you and loved you before your arrival, we imagined you so many times. We long for your presence from the depths of our souls and after several attempts, days waiting for the news that you would come and illusions that were fading every month and suddenly we understood those phrases of ‘God’s time is perfect’, ‘God knows by what does it do ‘and so it was the day we found out that you had chosen us and were on the way! One of the most WONDERFUL days of our lives! Tears of happiness and a smile that we did not know installed on our faces! It changed us to the look ”, he shared.

The driver stressed that her daughter has always been very “loved and nurtured” by her peers, as well as by her family.

With information from Programa Hoy

