They maintain the request for 7 years in jail for Little Nicolás despite the fact that he declared that he only wanted to “throw himself away.”

The prosecutor has maintained his petition for seven years in prison for Little Nicolás for having allegedly impersonated a position related to the Vice Presidency of the Government and the Royal Household on his trip to Ribadeo (Lugo) to meet with the president of Alsa in August 2014.

The Provincial Court of Madrid has resumed this Thursday the trial of Francisco Nicolás Gómez Iglesias, who sits on the bench accused of the crimes of usurpation of public functions, falsehood in official document and passive bribery.

In his statement last Tuesday, he explained that he did not intend to impersonate an authority but only pretended to be an important person to feel “powerful and screw up.”

In this Thursday’s session, the lawyer for the popular prosecution exercised by the Madrid Unified Municipal Association (APMU) has also maintained his 11-year jail request for Gómez Iglesias.

The corporal of the Municipal Police of Madrid Jorge GH and the municipal police of Torrijos (Toledo) Carlos PLD are also being tried, who accompanied Gómez Iglesias on his trip to Ribadeo.

The prosecutor, who requested five and a half years in prison for two crimes of public usurpation and passive bribery for each of them, has lowered your request, proposing that they only be charged with one of the two crimes.

Little Nicholas suffers from personality disorder

In this third session of the trial, forensic psychiatrists of the Madrid courts have ratified the report they prepared in 2018 for another case, in which Gómez Iglesias was acquitted of a crime of libel and slander against the National Intelligence Center (CNI) in 2016.

In it they concluded that Little Nicholas have a personality disorder with “narcissistic traits” and “immaturity” since his adolescence and that at that time “affected his cognitive capacity in a moderate way”.

In his opinion, the search for an “extension of power” that the accused indicated as justification for his trip to Ribadeo is consistent with the characteristics of the disorder that suffers.

The mayor gave him a postcard

For his part, the chief inspector of the Ribadeo Local Police has testified that Gómez Iglesias was presented as an “economic link” between the Vice Presidency of the Government and the Royal House when he asked the police for “collaboration” to access the restaurant where he met Jorge Cosmen.

This agent informed the mayor of Ribadeo that “someone from the Royal House” would attend the meeting.

He has also stated as witness the mayor of this town, who said that he went to the restaurant to present the defendant with a postcard of Las Catedrales beach. “It has a value of one euro. He told me it was very pretty and thanked me,” he added.

One day after the visit of Little Nicolás, the newspaper La Voz de Galicia published an article entitled ‘In the end it was not Juan Carlos I who was eating in Ribadeo’, alluding to the absence of a member of the Royal Household in the municipality , as had been rumored.

The author of this article has asserted in court that Gómez Iglesias called him the next day “four or five times” to request the withdrawal of the information, alluding that it was a matter of “national security”.

The owner of the San Miguel de Ribadeo restaurant, where the meeting took place, has stated that Gómez Iglesias did not present himself as a public authority but as “Nicolás.”