Mexico City.- In the neoliberal period, they made us believe that corruption was only a bite, but at high levels, juicy business was done under the protection of the public power, because corruption was not considered a serious crime and those businesses were not considered corrupt, said President Andrés Manuel. López Obrador.

He announced that corruption is being fought in ports, the National Institute of Migration and in customs, despite resistance to the change and said that the task is held by the Secretary of the Navy of Mexico, Admiral José Rafael Ojeda, who he described as incorruptible, so that bad practices end.

“We are going to clean the entire port system of corruption, as we do in Migration, Customs and Ports. Everything related to the subject of communications was corrupted. Groups were created to control airports, communications, and ports. “

What happens, he said, is that cleaning takes time, because it is cleaning from top to bottom until corruption is completely banished in the federal government, and then in the state and municipal governments.

“When we were led to believe that corruption was a bite, there were common criminals and organized crime upstairs,” he said with evident scorn.

Corruption was not criminalized as it is now. It was due to a reform that was made in 1994 to the Penal Code so that acts of corruption would no longer be a serious crime. He acknowledged that there are still officials who come from other administrations and with bad practices. This is the case of the merchant marine.

It will be difficult?

-It will not be difficult because there is a will to eradicate corruption. I once went to the platforms and heard some protests because a bill had been presented to give the Secretary of the Navy the responsibility for the ports and I heard protests from port administrators or employees who benefited from corruption.

He said that when there are changes, there are resistance to them, as in the electricity industry, but if you have the will to end corruption, it ends.

A reporter denounced that in ports there are assaults on ships and they are carried out at night, and it has been detected that some airport authorities do not pay attention to them and customs officials colluded with the assailants have been reported, reason why many Ships use turrets that in some cases make criminals desist.

-There is a lot of corruption, the issue is being addressed. In Lázaro Cárdenas there are two ships with contraband merchandise and one of them left the Panama Canal to the port of Lázaro Cárdenas, but the SAT is already investigating the case, he said. “Remember that we are very persevering, and we are going to cleanse the country of corruption,” he concluded.

Seven24.mx

ebv