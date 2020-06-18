Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The Last of Us: Part II is about to be released and Sony Interactive Entertainment is already running its ad campaign. One of the activations that the company prepared were some murals in Germany that went around the world, do you want to see them? Here you can do it.

On the official PlayStation Germany account, Sony Interactive Entertainment shared a video in which we can see a group of artists working on a pair of murals from The Last of Us: Part II. These are paintings in which 2 of the most popular pieces of art in this installment were recreated.

In case you missed it: Blind gamer cried knowing TLOU: Part II accessibility options

That is, in one of them we have the opportunity to see Ellie playing the guitar sitting under a tree. In the other he appears hiding behind a tree while holding a knife. This while preparing to fight against a group of enemies that are slowly approaching her.

Something interesting is that these murals are on the same street. In fact you are face to face with each other.

Next, we present the video of these murals:

Das nennen wir Kunst. 👍 Habt ihr Ellie in Berlin schon entdeckt? #TheLastofUsPartII pic.twitter.com/jDoMXgGnww – PlayStationDE (@PlayStationDE) June 17, 2020

What did you think? Are you excited to play The Last of Us: Part II? Tell us in the comments.

We took advantage of the fact that we talked about The Last of us: Part II to tell you that it has already become the exclusive for PlayStation 4 with the highest critical rating on Metacritic. On the other hand, we think you will be interested to know what information indicates that this installment lasts twice as long as the first title.

The Last of Us: Part II is coming to PlayStation 4 on June 19. You can learn more about this release by reading our review or by clicking here.