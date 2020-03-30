The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, confirmed this Monday at his press conference that he did greet the mother of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, during his work tour in Badiraguato, Sinaloa, yesterday afternoon.

“Yes, I greeted her. Our adversaries, the conservatives, also made a scandal. I went to the supervision of a road that we are building from Badiraguato in Guadalupe y Calvo, it is a very important road, and the road is so far under construction ahead of a town called La Tuna and the lady lives there, and she went to where the explanation was made about the road they told her it was there and that she wanted to greet me and I got out of the truck and greeted her.

She is a 92 year old lady and I already said, the fatal plague is corruption, not an older adult who deserves all my respect regardless of who her son is, and I will continue to do so. Sometimes I have to shake hands with white-collar criminals, so how can we not give it to a lady, how can I leave my hand out? indicated the Mexican president.

López Obrador explained that María Consuelo Loera Pérez gave him a letter asking him to intercede so that he could see his son, “El Chapo” Guzmán, imprisoned in a maximum security prison in the United States and sentenced to life in prison for drug trafficking, because he has not seen him in five years and does not want to die without seeing him.

“He gave me a letter, because I was telling you he is 92 years old, he is a big woman, he is an older adult, an elderly woman, and like all mothers, I still do not know a mother who accepts the guilt of a child, mothers have a love special, sublime to the children; then that it has been five years without seeing it and that one does not want to die without seeing it, then that I help with negotiations with the United States government so that it is allowed, “he indicated.

The head of the Executive said that he will carry out the procedure that Loera Pérez requested, due to humanitarian reasons, but clarified that it depends on the US government.

“I’m going to do the process, of course it depends on the United States government, the embassy, ​​but for humanitarian reasons I think it should be allowed, and it would be done by any human being.”

The Mexican president reiterated that they are “not equal” to past administrations, and questioned why nothing was said when a “conservative government agreed with drug trafficker Joaquín Guzmán.

“I meet with the lady, I greet her, and a conservative government, which negotiated with the lady’s son and they do not say anything, they are really hypocritical, that is the true doctrine of conservatism, hypocrisy and that they accept that they do not we are equal, we do not establish complicity relationships with anyone, we are not like them, “he said.

When asked if the greeting with El Chapo’s mother meant “something more”, López Obrador replied: “Of course not, it is a humanitarian situation and I would do it under any similar circumstance, even if the conservatives and their spokesmen, the salaried employees, come at me. at the service of conservatism ”.

